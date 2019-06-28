Don’t let the weight loss fool you. Comedian Lavell Crawford is still bringing big laughs. He makes his return with his newest Showtime stand-up special titled Lavell Crawford: New Look Same Funny!

According to the description from Showtime: Lavell Crawford is back and he’s funnier and skinnier than ever. After losing over 120 pounds, he’s new and improved and ready to tell everyone exactly what’s what. From being a big fan of first-term Obama to telling the best way to deal with cops in 2019, there’s no denying that Lavell is the main man and a giant voice to be reckoned with.

In addition, he filmed an episode of “Workaholics” for Comedy Central and he’s been cast in a recurring role on the AMC’s Emmy Award-winning Breaking Bad. If that’s not enough, he was also seen as a regular panelist on E! Entertainment’s Chelsea Lately and a regular on Lopez Tonight.

Lavell gained huge national exposure on NBC’s hit reality series Last Comic Standing. This led to Comedy Central offering him his own half-hour stand-up special, Comedy Central Presents: Lavell Crawford. Lavell’s stand-out work includes appearances on Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam which premiered on Showtime in December, Russell Simmons’ Def Comedy Jam on HBO, Showtime at the Apollo, Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment, Comic’s Unleashed with Byron Allen, Steve Harvey’s Big Time, Comedy Central’s Premium Blend, Motown Live and BET’s Comic View.

Now with a new look but the same hilarious comedy, Lavell is about to bring the funny once again. The special premieres on July 6th.

Check out the trailer for Lavell Crawford: New Look Same Funny!