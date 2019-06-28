Think back just over five years ago. The LeBron James show was in Miami with Dwyane Wade and the greatest basketball player in the world wore No. 6 on his jersey. Now in 2019, The LeBron James show is the subtitle of the Lake Show and King James running mate is Anthony Davis. One thing that may be the same is James wearing number six.

King James is giving his number 23 jersey to his new teammate Davis, who wore the number through his career in New Orleans. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports James will give up the number to Davis in order for the star to keep the number he was worn since his high school days in Chicago. Haynes stated the move by James’ is to “make his soon-to-be new teammate as comfortable as possible.”

Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James gifting new teammate Anthony Davis his No. 23 jersey for the upcoming season. https://t.co/vYIXmcl6c9 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 27, 2019



Continuing to tease the shift, LeBron hit Twitter to show some love to his old number, signaling he will be returning to his Miami HEAT and Olympic basketball number. The history of No. 6 for King James is tied to Julius Irving, the second favorite player of LeBron, the first is Michael Jordan.b Also in Laker Land, they have freed up another max contract slot by adjusting the Anthony Davis trade by shipping Moritz Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones to the Washington Wizards. Davis also waived his $4 million trade kicker to sweeten the cap deal. Who do you think the Lakers will land?

⁶🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2019

