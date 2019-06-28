Lil Nas X and Ariana Grande Have the Most Successful Singles in the First Half of 2019

Lil Nas X and Ariana Grande Have the Most Successful Singles in the First Half of 2019

We are only a couple of days from the first day of July, meaning half of the year is gone. With the season heating up, both literally and in music releases, Nielsen Music has released the most-streamed and best-selling songs of the year.

With 507 billion on-demand streams recorded and a rise in overall units moved by 13 percent, Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” are leading the way for the year.

The top-selling album so far in the year of 2019 is the A Star is Born soundtrack with 404,000 copies sold. That album is followed by Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins (No. 2 with 374,000) and Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. A Hip-Hop album has yet to crack the top ten. You can check out some of the lists below and be sure to check out more details at Billboard.

2019’s Mid-Year Top 10 Albums

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next (1,552,800)

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go (1,304,000)

Khalid, Free Spirit (929,000)

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born Soundtrack (889,000)

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Hoodie SZN (810,000)

Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys (756,000)

Drake, Scorpion (718,000)

Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody Soundtrack (705,000)

Juice WRLD, Death Race for Love (675,000)

Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins (663,000)

2019’s Mid-Year Top 10 Selling Albums

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born Soundtrack (404,000)

Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins (374,000)

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (343,000)

BTS, Map of the Soul: Persona (343,000)

Backstreet Boys, DNA (299,000)

Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody Soundtrack (253,000)

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next (228,000)

The Greatest Showman Soundtrack (181,000)

P!nk, Hurts 2B Human (158,000)

Lauren Daigle, Look Up Child (154,000)

2019’s Mid-Year Top 10 Selling Digital Songs

Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road” (958,000)

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow” (A Star Is Born) (684,000)

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower” (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) (488,000)

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings” (420,000)

Halsey, “Without Me” (388,000)

Post Malone, “Wow.” (381,000)

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker” (357,000)

Lauren Daigle, “You Say” (322,000)

Taylor Swift f/Brendon Urie, “Me!” (322,000)

Ava Max, “Sweet But Psycho” (321,000)

2019’s Mid-Year Top 10 On-Demand Song Streams (Audio & Video)

Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road” (1,337,995,000)

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower” (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) (850,194,000)

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings” (776,696,000)

Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode” (623,498,000)

Halsey, “Without Me” (599,335,000) J. Cole, “Middle Child” (582,748,000)

Post Malone, “Wow.” (582,633,000)

Blueface, “Thotiana” (588,277,000)

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier” (528,640,000)

YNW Melly, “Murder On My Mind” (498,806,000)