“You Got Me”: Nipsey Hussle’s Last Words Revealed, Including Detailed Account Of Events That Led to His Death

In the 88 days it’s been since the tragic murder of Nipsey Hussle, details surrounding how and why exactly he was murdered in such a senseless way have been popping up in all forms — some factual, others not so much. However, the official account of Nipsey’s last moments have finally been unveiled, as reported in a grand jury testimony released yesterday (June 27) following a demand in court for public access from the Los Angeles Times.

The testimony was provided by Deputy District Attorney John McKinney to a grand jury back in May, but the public defender for murder suspect Eric Holder fought to keep the findings private until after his trial in fear that the public transcript could result in an unfair trial. Good thing they didn’t get their way, because the detailed account of the whole ordeal is something fans and those that want justice in this case deserve to see, as it’s both saddening and, quite honestly, sickening.

Take a look below at the most important details from the report, via the LA Times:

“Nipsey Hussle spent part of the afternoon of March 31 signing autographs, taking photos with fans and talking with friends at the Hyde Park strip mall where he owned several businesses. Less than a half hour into his visit, Eric Holder approached the famed rapper, who was with a larger group, and the two shook hands. They had a four-minute conversation, and at some point, the topic turned to snitching. “Apparently, the conversation had something to do with [Hussle] telling Mr. Holder that word on the street was that Mr. Holder was snitching,” Deputy Dist. Atty. John McKinney told a grand jury in May, saying that was a serious offense in the gang world. “The conversation wasn’t particularly intense. It wasn’t particularly belligerent.” But the conversation was enough, the prosecutor said, “that it moved Eric Holder to a point of wanting to return to the parking lot and kill Nipsey Hussle.” After they talked, Holder picked up chili cheese fries from a nearby burger shop, got in a woman’s car and they drove off. Soon after, the 29-year-old man returned, a gun in each hand, and allegedly opened fire. Hussle fell to the ground, suffering at least 10 gunshot wounds, authorities said, adding that before fleeing, Holder kicked him in the head. “You got me,” Hussle said after he was shot.”

Other details include first-person accounts from Herman Douglas (a member of Nipsey’s team), Kerry Lathan (another person who was injured in the shooting) and most notably the unidentified woman who drove the getaway car for Holder, who began dating the assailant back in February and now fears for her life following false reports that she had prior knowledge about and/or had a direct role in the murder.

Read the full report over on the LA Times, which goes further into the exchange between Nipsey and Holder that led to the murder as well as what happened in the days following. May you get the justice that you so rightfully deserve, Nip.