Suge Knight Jr. will not be joining the Love and Hip Hop cast, but he will be apart of a forthcoming VH1 docu-series titled Love & Listings.

The show will follow real estate agents who have high profile clients, including, Jermaine Dupri, Jordin Sparks, Amber Rose, Michelle Williams, Ray J, Brandy Norwood, and Laz Alonso. The Death Row Records CEO’s son will serve as one of the real estate agents.

“Suge Knight’s son Jacob Knight. Jacob is a real estate mogul in training who is ready to make a name for himself and recover his family’s legacy after years of living in the shadow of his father’s legal troubles. Joining him is former NFL Linebacker Zac Diles (who is dating none other than Black Ink Crew Chicago’s Kat), veteran agent Erik Miles, newbie Ajani Scott, and other names in the L.A. real estate game such as Taylor Schwartz, Andrew Clinkscale, Samantha Barretto, Sarah Scheper, Tai Savet, Alexandre Anu, and more!” as per the release on the network’s site.

In a teaser for the series, Suge Knight Jr. shares what he expects from the series. “I’m Suge Jacob Knight,” he says. “I’m Suge Knights son, and this is my story. When my father went away, everything went away.” Then it cuts to a scene when he talks about his father. “I feel like my dad had bad communication. He didn’t know how to talk,” Jacob states. “The only way we can talk is probably through this…through the phone.” The trailer shows a moment when Suge gives his son advice by saying, “I believe in you. Believe in yourself and you’re gonna be alright.”

“I don’t wanna let my dad down,” Jacob says. “Getting that real estate license and becoming the top real estate agent in L.A. is the first step to making my father proud…I like the fact that I’m around successful people and beautiful homes. And I also get to do what I love.”

Check out the trailer below. You can catch the show’s premiere on July 31st at 9/8c.