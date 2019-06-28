Tekashi 6ix9ine is currently sitting up in jail waiting for his racketeering trial to begin. The rainbow-haired rapper was once the hottest thing coming out of New York, but now he has been denounced as a rat after dropping the dime on his fellow co-defendants.

Thanks to his cooperation, he might be out as early as 2020 and he’ll have to move a lot more different than he was before. For starters, his gangster persona was left in 2018. He also might want to humble when it comes to his bling bling.

The Brooklyn rapper’s former jewelers is selling a cuban link choker he commissioned him to make prior to his indictment. 69 made a deal with the jeweler to promote his business via social media and apparently, Tekashi can’t hold his end of the bargain from behind bars.

The piece was originally a gift to Tekashi 6ix9ine in exchange for promotion.

If you want to own some of Tekashi’s jewelry, check out the post below and call the phone number to inquire about pricing.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/BzMINeEFEEn/?utm_source=ig_embed