Last September Ty Dolla $ign was arrested for possession of cocaine and marijuana. The legal issue could have landed the Beach House singer behind bars for 15 years, but now, that’s a thing of the past and he is a free man.

The Blast reports Ty Dolla $ign successfully finished a drug program, with high ratings, and will now be exonerated of all charges. There were six other people in the method of transpiration with Dolla $ign, however, he was the only one charged. The formal charges read as charges of possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of cocaine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.

$ign, born Tyrone William Griffin Jr., was first indicated on the charges from the Atlanta, Georgia arrest on November 30, His attorney, Steven Shadow, was able to arrange a deal that would remove the charges. In addition to completing the Second Chance program in Georgia, Ty Dolla $ign had to hold up his end of an agreement that would keep him away from drugs and out of any further legal issue. During the case, the hitmaker was subject to random drug testing.

Previously, Steve Sadow represented the likes of Usher and T.I. in other high-stakes cases.