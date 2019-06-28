Yung Miami has been holding it down for her other half, JT, while she completes her prison sentence for credit card fraud.

The pregnant rapper has been promoting and touring as the City Girls solo, but she recently confirmed that JT will be home by the Summer. “I talk to her every day through email,” Yung Miami, born Caresha Brownlee told Variety. She also revealed that the first thing they have planned is to “get drunk!”

Aside from their Drake feature, one of the duo’s smash hit records is “Act Up” which Brownlee admits she wasn’t a fan of initially. “I hated ‘Act Up,'” she said. “When me and JT made [Girl Code], that was the song I hated. Now that’s one of our biggest songs.”

She also spilled the tea about the difficulties of working with her significant other, Southside, who has produced for the likes of Future, Gucci Mane, and Waka Flocka Flame. “One time, I tried to get into the studio. He was so hard on me! He was like, ‘Say this part again, do this part!’ I just was like ‘You know what? I can’t do it,'” she said. “If I want to go in the studio, he’ll give me whatever I want — but I’d just rather not work with him because he’ll go hard on me. I think that’s what I need, but it’s just like, ‘Send me the beat, I’ll do my part and get it back to you.'”

Further in the conversation, she explained how she coined the popular phrase “flewed out.” “I was drunk one day trying to do a drop for show. I ended up saying ‘flewed out’ and it ended up going viral. Now it’s in the urban dictionary!”