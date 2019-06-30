Much like that camo-themed Chuck 70 collab with Carhartt WIP we saw earlier this month, Converse hits us with more militia vibes in the form of a new “Duck Camo”-inspired One Star colorway.

The official name for the color combo is referred to as “Candied Ginger/Piquant Green,” and it actually does look as delectable as described. The hues are complimented further by hits of spotted black throughout the upper, and crisp white is seen on the laces, midsole and signature One Star logo via the side panels. A chocolate brown outsole adds a stark contrast from the sandy brown look of the canvas upper, and the elements all work together pretty well to make for a fresh spin on a classic silhouette and design. Whether you’re getting ready for war or just, you know, a casual Friday, these will fit into your wardrobe with perfect stealth & steez.

This “Duck Camo”-inspired Converse One Star Ox is available right now at select online retailers, including Sneaker Politics who provided the very on-theme imagery seen below:



Images: Sneaker Politics