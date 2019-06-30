The month of June started with music fans everywhere commemorating the would-be 61st birthday of pop legend Prince, and now his estate is releasing something extra special to cap off his birth month: replica versions of his renowned Cloud Guitar.

Coming in either blue or white, the new Cloud Guitar options are available for the first time online after previously being reserved exclusively for visitors of Paisley Park to purchase in-person. As history goes, Prince first came across The Cloud in the ’70s while perusing through a guitar shop with childhood friend/first bassist André Cymone, as stated by the official “PRINCESTAGRAM” above. The Purple Rain icon would later go on to get four custom version made in white — these were the only copies that existed at the time — and now it’s being brought to the masses by Schecter, the guitar company that repaired & made replicates of The Cloud during Prince’s historic career of touring and recording. This version, much like the original, is built from a mahogany body and a 3pc maple neck, runs an EMG 81 bridge pickup, EMG SA neck pickup and comes topped off fittingly with with the Love Symbols that are still synonymous with his artistry. For anyone looking to carry on the legacy of one music’s greatest talents to ever live, this rocking instrument is certainly the way to go.

Both Cloud Guitar options are available to pre-order for $1,750 USD right now on Prince.com, with shipments going out later this year in November. Get an up-close look below:



Images: The Prince Estate / Paisley Park Enterprises, Inc