The first NBA free agency domino has fallen. Kemba Walker plans to be in Boston on Sunday to finalize a formal agreement for a four-year, $141 million deal with the Celtics, league sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday.

The news comes two days after Wojarnowski reported that the Celtics had “emerged as the front runner” to sign Walker. Boston entered free agency looking to reshape its roster ahead of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford’s impending departures.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported that Walker’s decision was based ultimately on the chance to advance deep into the playoffs and play with teammates such as Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward, and Jaylen Brown.

Walker’s All-NBA status made him eligible for a supermax contract with the Hornets. However, negotiations broke down and team owner Micheal Jordan didn’t want to commit to given Walker a five year, $221.3 million dollar deal.

Walker posted career-high averages of 25.6 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds while tallying 1.4 steals per game in starting all 82 games for the Hornets

Walker was drafted with the No. 9 pick in the 2011 draft. The UConn product averaged a career-high 25.6 points per game in 2018-19, shooting 35.6% from three. He reached the postseason with Charlotte in 2014 and 2016.

Walker’s game will translate to wins and a better overall point guard productions for the Celtics. The Hornets never build a team around Walker’s skill sets.