In a similar fashion to the AW18 campaign that dropped its last delivery earlier this year, Tyler, the Creator unveils a new GOLF WANG collection for SS19 with a video runway-style presentation that shows off all the summer-ready gear expected to hit stores this coming week.

The extensive set, as seen in the IG post above, plays heavily on a pastel-inspired color palette. Some prints and pieces are rooted in Tyler’s Flower Boy aesthetic, while others incorporate more eclectic patterns such as neon-themed animal print and some with flame motifs. The IGOR rapper also teases a highly-anticipated collaboration with Lacoste, as you can see him personally rocking in the video lookbook seen above. Other standout pieces include sunglasses, headwear, carryalls, skate decks, socks, accessories and a wide variety of cut-and-sew gems. Overall, it’s about to be one colorful summer over in the GOLF WANG camp. Sign us up!

Expect the GOLF WANG SS19 collection by Tyler, The Creator to drop on July 6 at 10AM EST, both online and via the GOLF WANG flagship store in Los Angeles. Watch the full lookbook presentation above, and then check out some of our standout pieces below:



