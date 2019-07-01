Basketball legit never sleeps. The NBA free agency is currently sending shock waves across the sports world and the video game world is letting fans know they can soon dictate the action with NBA 2K20. The new edition of the game will have new Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis on the corner.

This is the second time AD will take the cover of 2K. He currently is on the cover in a jersey that is not the colors of the LakeShow but as we previously saw with Kyrie Irving, who switched from the Cavs to the Celtics during the release, a swap can happen. Previously Davis was featured on the cover with two additional stars while he was in threads of the New Orleans Pelicans.

This year’s Legend’s Edition of the game will bring recently retired Miami HEAT legend Dwyane Wade to the cover in the dope South Beach alternative jerseys from the past season.

NBA 2K20 will be hit PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC starting September 6. Pre-order is not available. The Standard Edition ($59.99), Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99) and Legend Edition ($99.99).