Chris Brown made his return to music with his latest collection of songs titled Indigo. The new album has 32 tracks but one, in particular, has caused a rift in music fans.

“Need A Stack” featuring Lil Wayne and Joyner Lucas raised eyebrows at a lyric that many online are pointing to as demeaning to women.

“Diggin’ it, then I’m lickin’ all on that pussy, put it right there/ Only wanna fuck the black bitches with the nice hair”

Chris Brown defended himself and the lyric by referring to those that are concerned with the content as “uglies” and providing more context into his decision marking with women.

“Yall tripping trippin. Y’all bitches don’t wanna fuck da nigga wit da fucked up teeth do you??? Only bitches upset is the uglies (not the black queens),” Brown responded.

Despite the controversy, Chris Brown is slated to hit the number one spot on the Billboard charts with his new effort. The song in question can be heard below.