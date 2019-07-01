Friday night was another historical night as Adam Torres Events pulled off another classic Masters of Ceremony concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The ladies brought their doorknocker earrings and the guys had on their NY fitted hats for an unforgettable trip down hip hop lane. The lineup included our favorite heavyweights Das Efx, M.O.P., Cam’ron, Fabulous, DMX, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and reggae superstar Junior Reid. DJ Enuff kept the party live spinning our favorite songs on the 1 and 2’s keeping the crowd hype throughout the night.

photos by Zoi Ellis Photography

Das Efx set the scene taking us back to the sewer with their 90’s anthem ‘They Want Efx’. Brookyn’s finest Billy Dance and Fame of M.O.P. did what they do best amping the crowd up to their all-time classics ‘Ante Up’ and ‘Cold As Ice’. Known for their infamous street tunes, the duo received a warm welcomed in their borough to a sold-out stadium of screaming fans.

Cam’ron brought Harlem to BK for his laundry list of number one’s bringing the crowd back to their feet for his songs ‘Suck it or not’, ‘Oh Boy’ and ‘I Really Mean It’. Then DJ Enuff introduced a special guest—Korey Wise from the Central Park 5 who was met with a standing ovation from the entire Barclays Center. “That boy did a lot of time for nothing! They f****ed up.” Enuff exclaimed.

Next Fabolous hit the stage to ‘Breathe’ before performing taking us down memory lane with verses from ‘Superwoman’, ‘Make Me Better’ and ‘Throw It In A Bag’ and ‘Summertime Shootouts’.

Complete with drummers and keyboards on deck, The L.O.X bought a live show to the Barclays performing ‘Kiss Goodbye’. Jadakiss and Styles P made fans cheer performing their back and forth verses from Big Puns ‘Banned From TV’ then they went into their verses from Diddy’s ‘All About the Benjamins’. Sheek Louch brought ’24 hrs to Live’ to life, but the crowd lost it when they performed Notorious B.I.G’s classic, ‘Last Day’. Each member performed their solo songs including Styles P ‘I Get High’, Jadakiss ‘By Your Side’ and Sheek Louch’s ‘Good Love’.

T.I. took us back to his original trap house performing songs from Urban Legend before running through his number ones. ‘What You Know’, ‘Rubberband Man’ and ‘Live Your Life’.

Then DMX hit the stage. The anticipation was felt through the entire building as he began his set with the intro from his debut album It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot. The crowd roared as he gave his all on stage rapping effortlessly through ‘Stop Being Greedy’, ‘Slippin’, ‘What They Want’, ‘Ruff Ryders Anthem’, ‘Get At Me Dog’ and ‘What’s My Name’ to name a few. Rapping with an unmatched energetic flow, DMX proved he was back to stay. Ending his show with a prayer that translated to a confession, Earl Simmons isn’t afraid to be his true self.

Like you already expected, Snoop Dogg stepped on stage surrounded by a cloud of smoke and everyone jumped to their feet. The west coast legend did not disappoint with his stage show pulling out a full out performance. Complete with strippers on poles as well as Snoop’s own dog mascot and professional dancers, Snoop offered a lot to look at. Pleasing the crowd with Doggystyle tunes, Snoop didn’t miss one lyric and killed the show performing ‘Living My Best Life’, ‘Next Episode’, and ‘Nuttin But A G Thang’

Surprising the crowd, Slick Rick rapped through ‘Children’s Story’ fully dripped in ice from his cuff bracelets to his medallion chain which was the size of a dictionary. The legend was met with an army pf love from all the true hip hop heads paying homage.

‘I Wanna Love You’ prompted Snoop to bring his acrobatic strippers back on stage as he shot his money gun into the air. Rocking through a tribute to our fallen MC’s including Nipsey Hussle, and B.I.G, he went into his verse from ‘Gangsta Party’ featuring Tupac.

Last was 50 Cent who reminded the arena he wasn’t just a TV producer from a hit show. During an on-screen montage that included snippets of his mixtape songs, hit singles, and other deals, Curtis Jackson walked on stage ready to go back to where he started. Along with Uncle Murda and Tony Yayo, ‘What Up Gangsta’, ‘I Get Money’ and ‘Many Men’ rang out as the crowd rapped along word for word. Then 50 brought Snoop on stage to perform his verse on ‘Pimp’ who brought his classic pimp style to the remix. The crowd seemed even more excited about the Power theme song singing along, “This is a big rich town…’. Before leaving the stage Uncle Murda performed his new single with the new street buzz ‘It Hit Different’.

All-in-all the show was a success full of the music that we love. Hours of hit after hit in one of the best arenas in New York City. Adam Torres events does it again, don’t miss the next one!