Hunger gets what hunger wants…. along with some money out the safe.

A man in Florida, because of course, it’s Florida, broke into a Wendy’s and went to steal the safe. But before he attempted to get away with the cash, he stopped to fire up the grill and make a burger.

WSET-TV spoke with the Martin County Sheriff’s office who stated Patrick Benson broke a window of the local Wendy’s open by throwing a “brick or large rock” threw the window while it was closed. Once inside, Benson made sure he was fed by grilling a burger and eating it before getting out of the jam with the safe.

The criminal, now affectionately referred to as “The Hamburglar,” was on a robbery spree as he is believed to also shortened up a different restaurant and attempted to also break into a gas station.

“The suspect has been successful at forcing his way into two restaurants cooking himself some dinner—then stealing what he can’t consume,” police said. “The suspect used a brick to smash in a door at the Wendy’s on Jensen Beach Boulevard. Once in, he started the grill, ate and left the with safe. He also burglarized a restaurant in downtown Jensen Beach.”

The Hamburgular is now facing burglary, grand theft and attempted burglary charges.