J. Cole and the Dreamville team are preparing for a good week ahead, as the collective’s highly-anticipated group album Revenge of the Dreamers III will officially be dropping this coming Friday.

Revenge of the Dreamers dropping this Friday. https://t.co/3JxZT4RMqT — J. Cole (@JColeNC) July 1, 2019

The news also comes with a pair of just-announced new singles dropping at 9PM EST — “Lambo Truck” with Cozz, Reason and Childish Major, plus “Costa Rica” featuring a Super Smash Bros-size collab consisting of Bas, J.I.D, Guapdad 4000, Reese LAFLARE, Jace, Mez, Smokepurpp, Buddy and Ski Mask the Slump God. If that wasn’t enough, there’s also a limited run of merch that features a graphic print of the ROTD III logo in a similar black, yellow and white color theme of the album rollout. Included in the set is a T-Shirt, hoodie, strapback cap and a vinyl edition of the album. Each purchase will come with a digital edition of ROTD 3 that will immediately be emailed when it officially drops.

‘Revenge of the Dreamers III‘ drops this Friday (July 5), and also keep a lookout for “Lambo Truck” and “Costa Rica” tonight. Shop the merch right now over at ROTD3.com before the timer runs down. Pics below:

ALSO: J. Cole Drops New Trailer for ‘REVENGE: A Dreamville Film’ Documentary