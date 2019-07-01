Kevin Gates is returning to Hip-Hop as a different man. The Louisiana rapper has announced a new album, I’m Him, and previews the work with his new single “Push It.”

In the video for the single, Gates talks about getting his mind right and his growth as a person. “My biggest problem in life was overcoming myself. But once I defeated myself, the only thing left was peace,” Gates shared.

In a statement to Billboard, Gates discussed the making of “Push It:”

“Sometimes, your biggest obstacle is you. A warrior’s greatest gold is truth. In the Muhammed Ali way, I’m going to show you how great I am. The idea for the video is me fighting the Old Kevin and becoming the New Kevin. I’m making the transition from a fucked-up guy with a good heart and great character traits, into a man with a great heart and no fucked-up character traits. It’s opening the process for the world to see. It starts with ‘Push It.’”