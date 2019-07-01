Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Has been No. 1 Longer on Hot 100 Than Any Other Hip-Hop Song in History

Lil Nas X could live his life off the success of his “Old Town Road” single. The viral sensation is continuing to break records and is now the longest-running Hot 100 #1 single from Hip-Hop in history.

The achievement for X passes heralded chart-toppers in “Lose Yourself” from Eminem, “Boom Boom Pow” from the Black Eyed Peas and “See You Again” from Wiz Khalifa. “Old Town Road” now sits at 13 consecutive weeks at the top of the chart.

.@LilNasX‘s “Old Town Road” is now the longest running Hot 100 #1 hip-hop single of all time (13 weeks; passing “Lose Yourself”, “Boom Boom Pow” and “See You Again”). — chart data (@chartdata) July 1, 2019

“Old Town Road” is on its way to diamond certification and has held off challengers for the throne in Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and more.

The moves for the recently confirmed LGBTQ+ rapper include a new EP, 7, which hit streaming last week and put on display his ability to cross genres, showcasing Hip-Hop, Country and Rock ambitions.

old town road is literally about horses. — nope (@LilNasX) July 1, 2019

You can see the official movie for “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus below.