Sorry Knicks fans. The Brooklyn Nets are now the marquee franchise in New York City. Kevin Durant broke the basketball section of Twitter with his announcement that he will shake on the Golden State Warriors and take his talents to Barclays Center.


KD won’t be coming alone. He is bringing friends in Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan with him to make the Nets a formidable opponent in the forthcoming season and a full-on contender when Durant is back in the 2020-21 season.

 

Durant will sign for four years at $164 million. Irving’s deal is four years $141 million.

ESPN’s Romana Shelbourne reported Knicks owner James Dolan did not want to risk spending the money on Kevin Durant coming back off injury. But don’t worry Knicks fans, you got Julius Randle. The big guy who is wrapping a stint in New Orleans averaging 21 points and nine rebounds.


Swingman Jimmy Butler is shedding his Philadelphia 76ers jersey in a sign and trade move to take his talents to South Beach, in what seems to be becoming the heir to the spot his friend Dwyane Wade vacated.


Other big money moves include Tobias Harris returning to the Philadelphia 76ers for five years at $180 million, however, they lost sharpshooting swingman for two years at $26 million to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Taking over Irving’s spot in Boston is Kemba Walkers who leaves behind the Charlotte Hornets for a four-year, $141 million deal. Taking over his spot is Celtics back-up, Terry Rozier who will be moved to Charlotte in a sign and trade that will bring him $58 million over the next three years.


The Milwaukee Bucks resigned Kris Middleton to a max 5-year, $178M deal and brought back Brook Lopez at a 4-year, $52M deal. Not everyone will be back alongside Giannis Antetokoumnpo, the Bucks have agreed to trade their former rookie of the year to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for draft picks. With his new team, Brogdon will sing. Four-year, $85 million extensions.

Former league MVP, Derrick Rose will be able to continue his career and will align next to Blake Griffin on the Detroit Pistons on a 2-year, $15 million deal.

Bojan Bogdanovic will sign a 4-year, $73M deal with the Utah Jazz, leaving behind the Indiana Pacers. Solidifying a line-up that saw Mike Conley join Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt a couple of weeks ago.

Other teams who locked in their star players include Nikola Vucevic at four years for $100 million with the Orlando Magic. Kristaps Porzingis is expected to sign a 5-year, $158M deal with the Dallas Mavericks. While he was not a free agent, the Portland Trailblazers have extended star point guard Damian Lillard at for four years at $198 million. Also, Harrison Barnes plans to sign a 4-year, $88M deal with the Kings.


Additional moves included Rudy Gay staying with the Spurs, Jonas Valanciunas remaining in Memphis with the Grizzlies and Gerald Green with the Houston Rockets. Terrence Ross will remain with the Orlando Magic, Nerleans Noel with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Rodney Hood with the Portland Trailblazers.

Other players on the move include Trevor Ariza to the Sacramento Kings, Thaddeus Young to the Chicago Bulls, DeMarree Carroll to the San Antonio Spurs and Jeremy Lamb to the Indiana Pacers.

This story is updating