NBA Free Agency Explodes with Signings for Durant, Irving, Butler, Rose, Walker and More

Sorry Knicks fans. The Brooklyn Nets are now the marquee franchise in New York City. Kevin Durant broke the basketball section of Twitter with his announcement that he will shake on the Golden State Warriors and take his talents to Barclays Center.

Kevin Durant will sign a 4-year, $164M deal with the Nets, sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/n3pHkZ8Cp1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 30, 2019



KD won’t be coming alone. He is bringing friends in Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan with him to make the Nets a formidable opponent in the forthcoming season and a full-on contender when Durant is back in the 2020-21 season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Boardroom (@theboardroom) on Jun 30, 2019 at 3:02pm PDT



Durant will sign for four years at $164 million. Irving’s deal is four years $141 million.

ESPN’s Romana Shelbourne reported Knicks owner James Dolan did not want to risk spending the money on Kevin Durant coming back off injury. But don’t worry Knicks fans, you got Julius Randle. The big guy who is wrapping a stint in New Orleans averaging 21 points and nine rebounds.

The Knicks and owner Jim Dolan were not prepared to offer Kevin Durant a full max contract due to concerns over his recovery from the Achilles injury, league sources tell me and @wojespn. Knicks officials are in Los Angeles tonight, meeting with free agents such as Julius Randle. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 30, 2019



Swingman Jimmy Butler is shedding his Philadelphia 76ers jersey in a sign and trade move to take his talents to South Beach, in what seems to be becoming the heir to the spot his friend Dwyane Wade vacated.

Miami is finalizing a sign-and-trade with the 76ers to acquire Jimmy Butler, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/o2qqmJlBu7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 1, 2019



Other big money moves include Tobias Harris returning to the Philadelphia 76ers for five years at $180 million, however, they lost sharpshooting swingman for two years at $26 million to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Taking over Irving’s spot in Boston is Kemba Walkers who leaves behind the Charlotte Hornets for a four-year, $141 million deal. Taking over his spot is Celtics back-up, Terry Rozier who will be moved to Charlotte in a sign and trade that will bring him $58 million over the next three years.

Free agent guard Terry Rozier plans to agree to a three-year, $58M contract with the Charlotte Hornets via sign-and-trade, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

Free agent Terry Rozier reached agreement on a fully guaranteed three-year, $58M deal with the Charlotte Hornets, agent Aaron Turner of Verus Basketball tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019



The Milwaukee Bucks resigned Kris Middleton to a max 5-year, $178M deal and brought back Brook Lopez at a 4-year, $52M deal. Not everyone will be back alongside Giannis Antetokoumnpo, the Bucks have agreed to trade their former rookie of the year to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for draft picks. With his new team, Brogdon will sing. Four-year, $85 million extensions.

Former league MVP, Derrick Rose will be able to continue his career and will align next to Blake Griffin on the Detroit Pistons on a 2-year, $15 million deal.

Bojan Bogdanovic will sign a 4-year, $73M deal with the Utah Jazz, leaving behind the Indiana Pacers. Solidifying a line-up that saw Mike Conley join Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt a couple of weeks ago.

Other teams who locked in their star players include Nikola Vucevic at four years for $100 million with the Orlando Magic. Kristaps Porzingis is expected to sign a 5-year, $158M deal with the Dallas Mavericks. While he was not a free agent, the Portland Trailblazers have extended star point guard Damian Lillard at for four years at $198 million. Also, Harrison Barnes plans to sign a 4-year, $88M deal with the Kings.

Breaking: The Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard have agreed to a 4-year, $196 million extension. (first reported by The Athletic, confirmed by ESPN) pic.twitter.com/LZGkIfIYlD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 30, 2019



Additional moves included Rudy Gay staying with the Spurs, Jonas Valanciunas remaining in Memphis with the Grizzlies and Gerald Green with the Houston Rockets. Terrence Ross will remain with the Orlando Magic, Nerleans Noel with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Rodney Hood with the Portland Trailblazers.

Other players on the move include Trevor Ariza to the Sacramento Kings, Thaddeus Young to the Chicago Bulls, DeMarree Carroll to the San Antonio Spurs and Jeremy Lamb to the Indiana Pacers.

This story is updating