Most people have a problem choosing an exact favorite from Nike’s popular Air Max line, but the Air Max Uptempo and the Air Max 95 are both options that nobody would blame you for ranking #1. Now, the Swoosh is making the decision easier by combining both into one colorway.

Adapting the classic “Neon” hue that has since become a fan-favorite option, the shoe creates an almost optical illusion that shifts with every angle — do you see more of the AM95 or the Uptempos? Either way, all looks aside, it looks pretty dope with a grey, black, and volt color combo, in addition to adding on the mesh guard over the eyelets with a dead-on precision. Other details like the black midsole and clear Air units are in place as well. Even though this is the season for low tops, this is a classic one that shouldn’t be slept on.

Pick up the Nike Air Max Uptempo Neon 95 right now for $150 USD at select retailers like Foot Asylum. Expect a stateside release soon, but peep a few pics below in the meantime if shipping overseas isn’t your thing: