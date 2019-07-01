In 2017 Rapsody dropped her stellar Laila’s Wisdom album, she will return this summer with the follow-up titled Eve. The North Carolina product spoke about the upcoming album with Essence, revealing the concept and direction fans will hear.

“It’s my ode to the women in my life who have made me who I am, but at the same time I realize it’s bigger than me,” she explained. “It’s more about the village of Black women. I feel like we all have similar experiences and similar stories and very similar inspirations. My last album, that was for me. That was all personal things that, you know, you can listen to and maybe you can relate, but a lot of it was for me.

“With this one, I wanted to talk about how important it is to have representation, to have women — Black women — you can look to in your life, whether it’s your mother or your sister, or you turn on the TV and you look at The Cosby Show’s Phylicia Rashad or Cicely Tyson, and now Issa Rae or Yara Shahidi.”

The album is set to have appearances from D’Angelo and Queen Latifah. You can read the full interview here.