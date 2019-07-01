The nationwide celebration for Independence Day is less than 72 hours away, and everyone knows that a fresh fit for the Fourth is just as important as the fireworks finale. Well, Stüssy and Cactus Plant Flea Market have collaborated on a special set of gear that will give streetwear heads on the West Coast a handful of options in order to achieve the perfect patriotic flex.

The capsule collection will launch exclusively during a special event at Dover Street Market Los Angeles, offering a series of tees, long-sleeved shirts, specially-designed denim jeans and a selection of summer-ready shorts. Each piece intertwines themes synonymous with July 4th, particularly the American Flag motif along with red, white and blue hues. These designs are accompanied by a range of other colorful hues, including Cactus Plant Flea Market’s signature smiley face graphic and Stüssy’s Rasta flag-inspired logo. The long-sleeved shirt specifically is dedicated to the celebratory event, promising hot dogs, barbecue, music, games and an inflatable tube man as the lookbook images below depict. The jeans are upcycled vintage by way of Stüssy, and feature hand-painted stars & stripes. If you’ll be in LA for this, definitely don’t miss out.

The Stüssy x Cactus Plant Flea Market July 4th capsule collection drops the same day as the event, which you can RSVP for on the DSMLA website. The list closes tomorrow at 7:00 AM PST, so head over now! Those outside of the West Coast will be able to cop the collection — a cool option to rock next year? — when the set drops online same day. Check out the full set below:



Images: Stüssy / Antosh Cimoszko (@antoshcimoszko)