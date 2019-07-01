Fresh off dropping a limited edition collab with General Mills last week — yes, a whole box of $50 USD Reese’s Puffs! — Travis Scott is getting back to dropping kicks alongside Nike, this time with an upcoming iteration of the Air Jordan 6.

You might’ve spotted Travis rocking an early version of these if you paid close enough attention (or at all) to his controversial NFL Super Bowl halftime show appearance earlier this year. Now it’s looking like the collab will see a general release within the next couple of months, with a few additional specs that weren’t on the original. It’s still a bit too early to tell, but changes include a glow-in-the-dark outsole and red stitching for the logo on the heel, which was originally done up in black on the pair Travis previewed during his performance. Either way, we’re sure ASTROWORLD fans and sneakerheads alike will appreciate the overall design of the final product. The nubuck upper in olive is a classic finish, and the infrared accents combined with the black detailing blend together perfectly. The stash pocket on the ankle is also a cool standout addition, which you can use for — well, you can decide on that one.

The Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 6 is expected to drop later this summer and retail for $250 USD. We’ll keep you all updated as an official announcement & imagery arrives, but check out the early look below in the meantime:



Images: HanZuYing (@hanzuying)