Black Girl Magic will be coming to HBO in a major way next month. The sketch comedy series A Black Lady Sketch Show debuts FRIDAY, AUG. 2 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO. This is the first time that a sketch comedy show was written by and starring all Black women. The show was created by Robin Thede and Issa Rae.

Lauren Ashley Smith, head writer on BET’s The Rundown with Robin Thede, will hold the same position on A Black Lady Sketch Show, along with co-executive producing.

Ashley Nicole Black is a three-time Emmy nominee for her work as a writer and correspondent on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

Gabrielle Dennis starred in the UPN/BET dramedy The Game, along with roles in Rosewood, Luke Cage and The Bobby Brown Story.

Quinta Brunson is known for her viral Instagram and web series and was also cast in the CW pilot The End of the World as We Know It last year. She has a CBS series in the works produced by Larry Wilmore and co-starring Jermaine Fowler.

According to the description on the show on HBO: A Black Lady Sketch Show is a narrative series set in a limitless magical reality full of dynamic, hilarious characters and celebrity guests. The show presents sketches performed by a core cast of black women, including Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Brunson.

Robin Thede has had an accomplished career as comedian and writer. She hosted her own late-night TV talk show, The Rundown with Robin Thede on BET. She is one of a few African American women to host their own late-night show. In 2015, she became the second African American woman to be head writer for a late-night talk show The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore Show. Before that, she was head writer on The Queen Latifah Show and staff writer on the first two seasons of Real Husbands of Hollywood on BET.