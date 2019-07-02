A$AP Rocky and his squad are currently in Europe and video have made it back stateside showing them beat a man bloody in the street.

TMZ shared a video showing Rocky and men in a heated conversation outside of a restaurant in Stockholm. The conversation was said to be over a pair of broken headphones and caused the men to follow Rocky and call the cops. Rocky, by way of a translator, told the men to back off before it went left and it indeed would eventually go left.

Right before hands were thrown a woman interjected and stated one of the two men following A$AP and the team were grabbing her in an inappropriate way. What would follow is a brawl. Rocky would toss one guy and a beat down would ensue.

Police and paramedics would arrive later to receive statements, but no information about the rapper or his team being involved. Those close to Rocky’s team stated the fight was a response to “an assault.”

You can watch the fight for yourself below.