Nike was set to release the “4th of July” Air Max 1s this week, however, the release has been canceled after Colin Kaepernick spoke with the brand who he is endorsed by suggesting a reconsideration.

The Wall Street Journal reports the former NFL quarterback reached out to the brass at Nike directly and let them know the shoe bearing the Betsy Ross flag is offensive. The shoe is designed with the flag on the heel of her sneaker. The Betsy Ross flag is connected to when slavery was was prominent in America.

The shoes release is no longer mentioned on Nike’s SNKRS app and the shoes have been recalled from retailers. There was no specific reason provided for the recall.