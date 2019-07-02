Halfway through their most successful year since their formation almost a decade ago, battle rap’s world leader SMACK/URLTV have announced their flagship event for 2019 with the 2-on-2 themed “Summer Impact” double stacked with many of the cultures best. Not to rest on their laurels after the highly successful Cassidy vs. Goodz & Loaded Lux vs. Aye Verb events, URL follows up the recent launch of their own dedicated battle rap App with arguably one of the biggest battle rap events ever. The five battles announced thus far are;

Loaded Lux & Hitman Holla vs. Tsu Surf & Tay Roc

Seen theatrically in Eminem’s most recent movie “Bodied”, two of New York’s best team up in a dangerous encounter with two of the most highly respected, explosive MC’s in the game in what is sure to be a classic encounter. Can Lux adapt to the two on two formats and battling twice in only two months, against such continued strong opposition?

Rum Nitty & Geechi Gotti vs. K-Shine & DNA

After Geechi Gotti vs. K-Shine’s heated 1-on-1, late last year between two of battle raps most in-form, this two on two also featuring the number one punchline battle rapper in Rum Nitty and legend DNA. Will be a tough test for the newly formed duo of Nitty & Geechi against the experienced Shine & DNA who have arguably the best team chemistry in battle rap today.

Shotgun Suge & Nu Jerzey Twork vs. Marv Won & Quest Mcody

Two of New Jersey’s biggest and most formidable stars team up for the first time to face the legendary duo of Marv and Quest (who have been battling as a team for well over a decade) in what is sure to be an interesting style clash.

Goodz & Charlie Clips vs. Hitman Holla & John John Da Don

Goodz comes off his recent win against Cassidy to team up with the superstar that is now Charlie Clips. It will be interesting to see how Wild ‘n Out co-stars Clips and Hitman Holla adapt to battling each other after such a long time working together.

Jaz The Rapper & O’fficial vs. E. Hart & 40 B.A.R.R.S

Female battle rap is finally back on the main stage in this highly welcomed matchup, which seems the anticipated return of Jaz The Rapper to battle rap after an extended stay on the sidelines. E. Hart and O’fficial are set to battle 1-on-1 on the beat just a fortnight before on Verbal Warzone Battle League, adding more fuel to the fire come to Summer Impact on Saturday, August 10 at The Fillmore in Charlotte, North Carolina. Stay tuned.