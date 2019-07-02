Lil Nas X confirmed he was a member of the LGBTQ+ community on Twitter on Pride day, alerting fans that the message was there all along. Many in the Hip-Hop community supported the chart-topping artist in his reveal. Boosie Badazz is not a part of that many.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure,” Lil Was X shared on Twitter.

Boosie hopped in The Shade Room comments to let off a response to X’s announcement: “NOW U KNOW WHAT HE WAS RIDING ON THE OLD TOWN ROAD.”

 

In the comments on the same post, many fans showed anger to Boosie’s, while others fired off on Twitter: