Lil Nas X confirmed he was a member of the LGBTQ+ community on Twitter on Pride day, alerting fans that the message was there all along. Many in the Hip-Hop community supported the chart-topping artist in his reveal. Boosie Badazz is not a part of that many.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure,” Lil Was X shared on Twitter.

Boosie hopped in The Shade Room comments to let off a response to X’s announcement: “NOW U KNOW WHAT HE WAS RIDING ON THE OLD TOWN ROAD.”

In the comments on the same post, many fans showed anger to Boosie’s, while others fired off on Twitter:

It’s funny how homophobic Lil Boosie be tryna be.. but the gag is, he’s DL himself and I used to fuck his nephew Brenon in his house when he stayed in Country Lake in Fayetteville. — ً (@celebutaunte) July 1, 2019

Boosie is DL and I don’t care what nobody says. I’ve never seen a grown ass man so desperately go out of his way to try and harass gay men like the way he does. Something went on in that jail cell and I wanna know. https://t.co/yOeFmjlfs1 — Marcuss (@DrugsMedia) July 1, 2019