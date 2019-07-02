Kevin Durant played only three seasons for the Golden State Warriors, but his impact was enough to earn a rare achievement for an NBA player. After two championships and two Finals MVP’s, the Warriors have elected to retire Durant’s jersey number, restricting any future player from every wearing his number again.

Statement from Warriors Co-Chairman & CEO Joe Lacob on Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/D2TPPZPuz1 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) July 1, 2019

“Today, as he starts a new chapter in his incredible career, we thank KD for all of his contributions, for being an integral part to one of the most prolific runs in NBA history and wish him well as he continues his Hall of Fame journey,” Joe Lacob said in the statement. “As long as I am Co-Chairman of this team, no player will ever wear #35 for the Warriors again.”