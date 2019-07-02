Kevin Durant played only three seasons for the Golden State Warriors, but his impact was enough to earn a rare achievement for an NBA player. After two championships and two Finals MVP’s, the Warriors have elected to retire Durant’s jersey number, restricting any future player from every wearing his number again.
Since joining the Dubs, Durant has averaged 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. He was named to three All-Star teams, three All-NBA teams and of course won two Finals MVP awards.
The Warriors have reached the NBA Finals in each of the previous five seasons, and this feat wouldn’t have been possible without Durant. He has elevated his game when the Dubs needed him most, putting up 29.6 points per game for his playoff career in Oakland.
Now, Durant prepares to embrace a new chapter in his basketball life. His decision to join Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets is one that shook the entire league. While many fans might feel betrayed by this move, the Warriors front office clearly has nothing but respect for KD.