Spotify’s nearly year-long experiment of letting independent artists upload original music is coming to an end. Spotify announced on Monday that they’ll be ending the beta program at the end of July.

The music streaming service also revealed new plans to better serve independent artists that came about through feedback during the beta program.

Over the past year, we’ve vastly improved our work with distribution partners to ensure metadata quality, protect artists from infringement, provide their users with instant access to Spotify for Artists, and more,” Spotify said in a press release. “We have a lot more planned here in the coming months.”

According to Spotify, more than 300,000 creators have used their Spotify for Artists service as an option to gain new insight into their audience. They have also made the playlist submission tool which Spotify reports have been used by more than 36,000 artists to get playlisted.

Spotify has made a plethora of changes to their service including hundreds of millions of dollars invested into podcasting and a change of their premium service as was reported by CNN. According to this report, Spotify currently has more than 100 million paid subscribers.