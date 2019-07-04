Flavor Flav had his own reality television show once upon a time. For three seasons, a dozen women lived in one house competing for the love of the veteran rapper.

Deelishis, born Chandra Davis, won the heart of the Public Enemy rapper in the second season, and 13 years later she continues to capitalize off her social media moment.

The former reality star did an interview on the Dinner with Avery’s podcast, and according to Deelishis she dated Flav for four months and they never had sex.

She told a story that one night they got drunk in a club and she tried to get him in the bedroom and he politely declined. She believes he felt guilty because he had a girlfriend while filming.

Later in the discussion, Deelishis spoke about her attraction to men who other people think are ugly.