Kimbella and Juelz Santana Welcome Third Child

The third child of Kimbella Vanderhee and Juelz Santana, Santana James, has entered the world. Kimbella hit Instagram to announce the arrival of their son on July 3, 2019.

2019 continues to be a monumental year for the relationship between Juelz and Kimbella. Back in January the two wed. Unfortunately, Juelz is currently serving time for weapons charges.