The New York Knicks reportedly had a meeting with the 2019 NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard but passed due to timing. According to the New York Post, after Kevin Durant decided to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, the Knicks quickly moved on from getting a superstar this free agency and using their available cap space to sign low cost veterans.

After Durant agreed to sign elsewhere, the Knicks found it prudent to move on the current free agents other than Leonard who most likely wouldn’t have signed to the Knicks without another superstar player. Also, Leonard was not making a decision any time soon and the Knicks had a roster to fill.

After the Durant signing, the Knicks signed former New Orleans Pelicans Forward Julius Randle to a 3-year $63 million contract. Randle is the only offseason signing that doesn’t have a year two option. This move by the Knicks seems like the James Dolan owned franchise is relying on building their youth with 2019 third overall pick RJ Barrett, 2018 second round pick Mitchell Robinson and 2018 7th overall pick Kevin Knox leading being the future of the team.

Along with Randle, the Knicks filled out their roster by signing Wayne Ellington, Taj Gibson, Elfrid Payton, and Bobby Portis. Meanwhile, Leonard is still undecided on where he’ll play next year.

The two-time NBA champion flew from Los Angeles after meeting with the Lakers and Clippers to Toronto on Wednesday to talk re-signing with the Raptors. Leaks have been limited to this point with indications of where “the claw” will go still very much up in the air.