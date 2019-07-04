La La and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage is up in the air after footage surfaced online of the NBA player on a yacht with a model. He claims he was on a business trip with a married couple but they were alone in the pictures and to make matters worse, it was La La’s birthday that weekend.

“The only reason I’m addressing this is because this is affecting my family now and you got me out here looking crazy,” Melo told TMZ. “Usually I won’t address this, but I had to address this … Can’t let this one slide, because this shit ain’t cool no more.”

Now insiders tell People that the couple has been separated for “a while now” and the veteran media personality/actress is now exploring legal options in their marriage. However, it’s important to note that the source didn’t specifically mention divorce.

“As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship,” her representative told the outlet. “They will remain loving and committed parents to their son.”

The New York couple got married in 2010, three years after their son, Kiyan, was born. In 2017, reports stated the Power actress filed for separation in 2017 when he had a baby outside of their marriage. A year after that they were spotted together

at NYC’s third annual Winter Wonderland holiday charity event.

La La spoke about their reconciliation in a February interview with Hollywood Life.

“I think that marriages are hard and I always see whoever tells you different, they’d be lying,” she said. “I’ve been with my husband for 14 years now, so if you think you’re going to go through 14 years without no bumps or bruises in the road, you’re fooling yourself. It’s about how you respond to it and sometimes things happen just to make the unit stronger and help you guys grow. And I think that’s been the case for us…we’re still working through some things but I’m happy to be in a much better place right now.”

Now with this new round of cheating rumors, things aren’t looking too good for their relationship.