Megan Thee Stallion is taking the Hip-Hop world by storm. The sex-positive, flame-spitting Houston MC is the latest sensation and she’s making major moves. While “Hot Girl Meg” is helping everyone plan for a “hot girl summer” she also has plans for women to continue their education. To support college students with tuition, Meg hosted a Beauty Pagent with scholarship money as the prize.

“I want to show other girls how happy I am and how confident I am, how I still want to go to school and I still want to rap,” the 24-year-old artist said earlier that night in a hotel suite, where her makeup artist and hair stylist were getting her ready for the event. “I just want to be like a good example to somebody in the future.”

That night, the rapper — who now takes online courses at Texas Southern University, since her travel schedule doesn’t allow her to be on campus any longer — would award a $2,500 scholarship to the winning contestant.

“I just thought it would have been a good thing to do because I know that tuition ain’t no joke,” she said. “So if I could do something to help somebody else, then I thought that would be nice.”

In early June, hundreds of people showed up to the Santa Monica Pier for a “hottie beach cleanup” that she organized. The rapper said the idea was prompted by a question about climate change on Twitter. Asked whether she considers herself an activist, she said,