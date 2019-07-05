As he continues to throw shade at Young Buck and Tony Yayo, 50 Cent threw the whole tree at his former rap group, G-Unit.

On Wednesday, Fifty uploaded a picture with a caption that was seemingly shady, then he confirmed that it was shady in the comments.

“Some people are not built to make it, their habits and instincts will pull them right back to struggle,” 50’s caption reads. “you put them on,they fuck up the package. 50cent #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac”

Directly below that in a now-deleted comment, 50 Cent dissed the whole crew. “Do you realize G-unit only did 5 shows together with out me,” 50 wrote. “In 16 years, every time you saw them together it was my show. Now that’s a big bag they fucked up.” He continued going in on the guys while responding to a few fans.

“Banks would have went far in the game,” one fan wrote, to which the Queens native responded, “You don’t know the boy. He is doing what he do best right now. LOL”

The last time G-Unit worked as a group, including Kidd Kidd, was in 2015, when they released the EP, The Beast is G-Unit.

From the looks of the post below, a reunion may never happen again.