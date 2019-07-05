Earlier this week A$AP Rocky was captured on video in a street brawl in Sweeden. Now the Harlem rapper is in trouble after getting arrested for the incident and does not seem to be ready to see outside of the jail walls for two weeks.

TMZ reports prosecutors in Sweden asked for A$AP Rocky and his crew to be held in jail for two weeks while the investigation in the incident goes on. Police originally could only to hold people for three days.

The original video, which showed the brawl, hit the web first, however, an additional visual showing the crew being harassed by the men before the fight suffered. In the video, Rocky can be heard saying “We don’t wanna fight y’all. We don’t wanna go to jail.”

The bodyguard for Rocky has been released due to “insufficient evidence,” but Rocky remains in custody.

If the rapper is convicted he is facing six years in prison.