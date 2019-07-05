With the primary elections looming and the democratic debates wrapping up there are plenty of touch points in the discussion on the campaign trail. With discussions circling around immigration, reparations and more, Cardi B has suggested what she would like candidates to discuss: police brutality.

“I would like to ask what are we going to do about police brutality,” Cardi said on Instagram. “It seems like it keeps on happening every single day and they are getting away with it. Nobody is talking about it. I would like to see a change and know if our next president even cares because it seems our president now doesn’t.”

After asserting what she thinks is a major issue, she then requested her fans to think about what they wanted to see changed or addressed by one of our potential future presidential candidates. Included in responses was prison reform, legalization of marijuana and more.

You can here Cardi B get political below.