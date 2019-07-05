Officials in California state the vehicle used in a deputy-involved shooting that sparked a chase from Compton to Inglewood is registered to YG.

The vehicle was a black Cadillac Escalade and according to KABC there are unable to confirm if YG was actually in the SUV during the chase. Area detectives responded to the shooting in the 400 block of West Spruce Street in Compton on 11:35 p.m. The deputies responded to the report of a reckless DUI suspect.

At the scene of the shooting, authorities report a man was killed who is believed to be an innocent bystander. During the chase, the suspects fired at the deputies and the hovering sheriff helicopter. One deputy was shot during the pursuit, but was treated and released.

The Escalade had “aftermarket bulletproof glass” and armor. One person was detained, but another is believed to have gotten away.