Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, welcomed their fourth daughter into the world last month, and we haven’t had a first look at their precious bundle of joy until now.

Capri Kobe Bryant, Koko for short, made her Instagram debut this week. Her dad posted a picture of her wrapped up in a blanket. “Our little princess Capri Kobe Bryant “KoKo” 6/20/19,” Bryant wrote as the caption.

Kobe Bryant and his wife have four girls in total. The NBA player revealed to Extra that his wife wants a son one day.

“I think she wants a boy more than I do. I love having girls — I’m super, super excited about that. She is as well. She wanted a boy so he can be mama’s boy forever — that sort of thing. We’ll see if I can deliver, I don’t know,” Bryant explained. “She’s like, ‘You go see if you can hit a clutch shot, you gave me all girls, let’s see if you can bring a boy!’ Nope, not yet, we’ll see, we’ll see.”

Kobe and Vanessa’s three other daughters are aged 16, 13, and 2.