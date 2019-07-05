Halle Bailey’s landed the lead role in Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action film, and the announcement was met with racist backlash.

The 19-year-old singer currently stars in ABC’s Grown-ish alongside her sister, Chloe.

“In case you needed a reminder… Halles get it DONE,” wrote Halle’s Twitter account. “Congratulations @chloexhalle on this amazing opportunity, we can’t wait to see what you do!”

“Dream come true,” was also posted from the duo’s account alongside a picture of Halle as a Black Ariel.

While the groundbreaking announcement was met with tons of congratulatory messages from Disney fans, including Zendaya, it ruffled a few feathers. Social media users began arguing that the mermaid should have her signature red hair and white skin like the original film.

The hashtag #NotMyAriel was the number one trending topic on the 4th of July while half of the users fought against Bailey’s casting, and the other half was dragging the hashtag.