Halle Bailey’s landed the lead role in Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action film, and the announcement was met with racist backlash.
The 19-year-old singer currently stars in ABC’s Grown-ish alongside her sister, Chloe.
“In case you needed a reminder… Halles get it DONE,” wrote Halle’s Twitter account. “Congratulations @chloexhalle on this amazing opportunity, we can’t wait to see what you do!”
dream come true… 🧜🏽♀️🌊 pic.twitter.com/sndjYUS6wO
— chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019
“Dream come true,” was also posted from the duo’s account alongside a picture of Halle as a Black Ariel.
While the groundbreaking announcement was met with tons of congratulatory messages from Disney fans, including Zendaya, it ruffled a few feathers. Social media users began arguing that the mermaid should have her signature red hair and white skin like the original film.
The hashtag #NotMyAriel was the number one trending topic on the 4th of July while half of the users fought against Bailey’s casting, and the other half was dragging the hashtag.
Damn just make her look like this #NotMyAriel pic.twitter.com/nD8txPpZ42
— .•°Mochi°•. (@AutumnGalaxyy) July 5, 2019
#NotMyAriel trending on July 4th, how ironic of twitter to show what America is really built on pic.twitter.com/r474ppeVxo
— Vic (@vicbinga) July 5, 2019
Hope this shows up at the top of #NotMyAriel so everybody can get mad on this glorious day 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CqravhaCzB
— youtube/Alonzo (@alonzolerone) July 4, 2019
#NotMyAriel we’ve had white people play Egyptians since forever, shush pic.twitter.com/FFuzQT1iqp
— chicken wing (@PurpleBbyG) July 5, 2019
Me Seeing #NotMyAriel and Colored Trending on July 4…
Well, this is America. Why am I suprise? pic.twitter.com/PYYsW5IYWa
— Oliver Siafa (@SiafaOliver) July 5, 2019
There are children in cages, and y'all are arguing over the fucking race of a mermaid? #NotMyAriel pic.twitter.com/kdQwHUcAx7
— Alexa (@lucy_dre) July 5, 2019
The people tweeting #NotMyAriel were raised by the people who said “Not my drinking fountain” and “Not my school.”
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 4, 2019
"I don't like Ariel being black. Its not historically accurate."
BITCH! MERMAIDS AREN'T REAL?! #NotMyAriel pic.twitter.com/VFvitURN78
— God is a Zebra 🌌🦓 @ Denfur (@ZekZebZab) July 4, 2019