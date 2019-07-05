#NotMyAriel Trends After Disney Announces Halle Bailey Was Casted as Lead for Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid’

Halle Bailey’s landed the lead role in Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action film, and the announcement was met with racist backlash.

The 19-year-old singer currently stars in ABC’s Grown-ish alongside her sister, Chloe.

“In case you needed a reminder… Halles get it DONE,” wrote Halle’s Twitter account. “Congratulations @chloexhalle on this amazing opportunity, we can’t wait to see what you do!”

dream come true… 🧜🏽‍♀️🌊 pic.twitter.com/sndjYUS6wO — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019

“Dream come true,” was also posted from the duo’s account alongside a picture of Halle as a Black Ariel.

While the groundbreaking announcement was met with tons of congratulatory messages from Disney fans, including Zendaya, it ruffled a few feathers. Social media users began arguing that the mermaid should have her signature red hair and white skin like the original film.

The hashtag #NotMyAriel was the number one trending topic on the 4th of July while half of the users fought against Bailey’s casting, and the other half was dragging the hashtag.

#NotMyAriel trending on July 4th, how ironic of twitter to show what America is really built on pic.twitter.com/r474ppeVxo — Vic (@vicbinga) July 5, 2019

Hope this shows up at the top of #NotMyAriel so everybody can get mad on this glorious day 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CqravhaCzB — youtube/Alonzo (@alonzolerone) July 4, 2019

#NotMyAriel we’ve had white people play Egyptians since forever, shush pic.twitter.com/FFuzQT1iqp — chicken wing (@PurpleBbyG) July 5, 2019

Me Seeing #NotMyAriel and Colored Trending on July 4…

Well, this is America. Why am I suprise? pic.twitter.com/PYYsW5IYWa — Oliver Siafa (@SiafaOliver) July 5, 2019

There are children in cages, and y'all are arguing over the fucking race of a mermaid? #NotMyAriel pic.twitter.com/kdQwHUcAx7 — Alexa (@lucy_dre) July 5, 2019

The people tweeting #NotMyAriel were raised by the people who said “Not my drinking fountain” and “Not my school.” — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 4, 2019