T.I. Partners With Atlanta’s Jail Task Force to Find Positive Uses for City’s Jails

T.I. Partners With Atlanta’s Jail Task Force to Find Positive Uses for City’s Jails

T.I. has been an advocate for his people for a long time. He recently partnered with Atlanta’s city jail task force to find better use for the city’s jails, which houses low offense violators.

Tip is one out of 25 board members who will brainstorm ways the city’s can use the jail to add a positive value to the cultural hub.

All suggestions will be handed off to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for approval.

“It is a top priority of the Mayor Bottoms to put this underutilized facility to more productive use as a multi-faceted use center for wellness and healing, skills-building, economic mobility, and crime prevention for people, families and communities impacted by the history of over-incarceration,” the press release stated.

Although the population in the jail has decreased, there is still lots of room for improvement.