Ciara and Russell Wilson continued to showcase relationship goals by celebrating the three-year anniversary of their marriage.
The Seattle Seahawks quarterback dropped a video of he and his online, where he celebrated their union.
“Year three, my love. You know, she’s a special, special woman but I love that about you,” said Russell to Ciara in the video. “We love our kids, and you’re such a great mom.
“You’re just an amazing woman and an inspiration to so many people and so many ladies around the world. I love you for who you mean.”
Ciara returned the love on her account with a clip of the birth of their daughter and scenes from their wedding. The two wed on July 6, 2016, in England.
Recently, Ciara visited Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk to detail how her relationship with Wilson differed from that of Future. She cited Wilson had an effort to care: “He was like this, open arms, like, I got you.”