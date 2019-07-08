Ciara and Russell Wilson continued to showcase relationship goals by celebrating the three-year anniversary of their marriage.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback dropped a video of he and his online, where he celebrated their union.

“Year three, my love. You know, she’s a special, special woman but I love that about you,” said Russell to Ciara in the video. “We love our kids, and you’re such a great mom.

“You’re just an amazing woman and an inspiration to so many people and so many ladies around the world. I love you for who you mean.”

View this post on Instagram Year 3. Happy Anniversary Babylove. @Ciara A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jul 6, 2019 at 7:45pm PDT

Ciara returned the love on her account with a clip of the birth of their daughter and scenes from their wedding. The two wed on July 6, 2016, in England.

Recently, Ciara visited Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk to detail how her relationship with Wilson differed from that of Future. She cited Wilson had an effort to care: “He was like this, open arms, like, I got you.”