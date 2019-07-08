According to CNN, Congressional Democrats have shot over three-dozen subpoenas to the Trump Organization and other Trump business associates who are believed to have been profiting from foreign governments in violation of the Constitution. The Dems are about business this time and have demanded that the parties respond by July 29.

What do they expect to find?

Pols are looking to get evidence from the Trump’s financial records.

But if you think that the president and his goons are going out without a fight, you would be sorely mistaken. The Justice Department has rendered a request to an appeals court to impeded and block this action. Furthermore, The Justice Department is hoping that this appeals court will overrule the lower court’s decision, that allows the Dems to investigate the president, and stop the subpoenas from going forward.