We All Knew Erykah Badu Had Superpowers, But Apparently Her Kids Do Too

We All Knew Erykah Badu Had Superpowers, But Apparently Her Kids Do Too

Hip-Hop/ Soul’s superwoman Erykah Badu has been known to flex her super powers on the mic, on the turn-tables and in with the hearts of many of rap music’s most prolific lyricists. And while we have all known about her special gifts (they tell you not to look to long in her eyes), we did not know that these powers were passed on to her children.

Well… until she told us.

Erykah took to Instagram to tell the world that her family was “Hip-Hop’s Incredibles.” The neo-soul icon (hate that because she truly transcends all of those labels), has three children Seven Sirius Benjamin(with André 3000), Puma Sabti Curry (with D.O.C.) and Mars Merkaba Thedford (with Jay Electronica).

Seven (21 years-old) is currently a student at The University of Colorado-Boulder.

Puma just turned 15 and is an amazing singer.

Mars at 9 years old is miss personality, clearly a great combination of her momma and daddy.

While little is known about the Badu children, what is apparent is that they are a loving bunch… which probably is their greatest super power. This makes us think that Ms. FatBellyBella’s super power is not anything to do with how pretty she is, who she dated, the songs that she sang or the power moves in the industry that she has made… it is her ability to be an excellent mother. And that is quite incredible!

#HipHopIncredibles