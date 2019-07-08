G-Eazy Wants to Portray Elvis in New Biopic

The next step in G-Eazy’s career appears to be acting. The rapper is in talks to land the role of Elvis Presley in a new movie that will highlight the legendary career of the rock icon.

The biopic is being created by Baz Luhrmann who is currently sifting through names to be the star, but G-Eazy is looking to snag the role.

TMZ details the “No Limit” rapper is working with the director and people at Warner Bros. pictures in order to hopefully become Elvis. Outside of Eazy, Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harry Styles and Austin Butler have all auditioned for the role.

The film will also star Tom Hanks as Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Good luck to G-Eazy in his attempt.