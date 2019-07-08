There’s a high demand for justice for a 17-year-old boy named Elijah Al-Amin who was murdered in Arizona because he was playing rap music.

According to azcentral, Michael Paul Adams, 27, admitted to killing the teen around 1:42 a.m. on the 4th of July and explained he stabbed the teen in his back and slit his throat because Elijah was playing rap music from his car outside of a Circle K store.

Adams told authorities rap music makes him feel “unsafe” and he had an incident with someone who listened to the genre in the past. He also insinuated that anyone who listens to rap is a threat. Adams admitted that Elijah didn’t pose as a threat but he still decided to be “proactive rather than reactive,” police records state.

Circle K surveillance footage shows Elijah walking into the store and Adams following behind him. Adams circled around the store before pulling a knife out of his pocket and lunging at the young boy.

Police performed CPR on him before he was transported to a local hospital. Elijah was pronounced dead at 2:05 a.m., according to police records.

Adams was arrested at 67th Avenue near the store with blood on his clothes. He was booked for first-degree premeditated murder and is being held on a $1 million bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in court July 15.