Keke Palmer was once mentored by R. Kelly and viewed him as a seemingly good person up until the release of the Surviving R. Kelly docu-series, which accused the disgrace singer of sexually abusing under aged girls.

During a sit down on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the child star was asked about her thoughts on the documentary. She describe the project as “eye-opening, painful, sad, disappointing and heartbreaking.”

Andy asked if Keke was surprised by the allegations and she admitted that she was because their relationship was always professional.

Yes, because that’s not the side I knew,” said responded. “That’s not the person that I worked with. That’s not the experience I had. So, just imagine if you’re having a great experience with someone and then you’re hearing all this stuff it’s like, ‘Why didn’t you show them what you showed me?’ That’s the feeling I had.”

Keke Palmer went on to explain that she said Kelly as a friend, but hearing about him hurting others didn’t sit well with her. “I think that anybody that loved him as a person probably feels that way. That’s not something you want to hear about somebody that you cared for,” she added.

Check out the clip below: