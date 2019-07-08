The US Women’s Soccer team took home the W during the World Cup, winning their fourth title. The team was led by Megan Rapinoe who is proud of contributing to the victory.

Rapinoe was on a high over her victory and celebrated on Instagram with a quote by the late and great Nipsey Hussle. “Ain’t really trip on the credit, I just paid all of my dues / I just respected the game, now my name all in the news / Trippin’ on all of my moves, quote me on this, got a lot more to prove – @nipseyhussle #tmc🏁 #cheesin,” she wrote from Nip’s “Hussle & Motivate.”

Megan Rapinoe made headlines recently when she criticized Donald Trump and passionately said that she would decline an invitation to the White House if her team won. Trump responded tweeting, “We haven’t yet invited Megan [Rapinoe] or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose.”

….invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

But it looks like he backpedaled on his promise last month to invite the squad regardless of the outcome. “We haven’t really thought about it,” Trump said, according to Voice of America, after the 2-0 U.S. win over the Netherlands in the final. “We’ll look at that.”